Tony Mowbray reveals why Blackburn made big changes against West Brom

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has stated that it is a time for big calls after he made game saving changes in the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The manager made four changes midway through the second-half as he looked to change the flow of the game.

The Baggies had started strongly and were on the front foot throughout, before Filip Krovinovic netted to give Slaven Bilic’s side the lead.

With the game getting away from Blackburn, Mowbray made a number of changes which included Joe Rothwell, who managed to score with his first touch since coming on as a substitute.

Mowbray has expressed that it’s a time to make big decisions in games and that he felt the flow of the game needed to be changed.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray said: “It’s a time for big calls.

“We needed to change the flow of the game a little bit so gambled a little bit, went 4-2-2-2 and it paid off for us.”

The Verdict

Blackburn know that they still have a faint chance at getting into the play-offs but had they beaten West Brom then they could well have been on for a top six finish.

Mowbray had to make the changes, and it worked well and that is now something that he can look at heading into the final three games, potentially trying out new formations ahead of the new campaign.

Blackburn have shown throughout the campaign that they can go up against some of the best sides in the division but they must start doing it on a more consistent basis if they’re to be real promotion challengers next season.