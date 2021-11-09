Tony Mowbray reveals which Blackburn Rovers defender should have Premier League aspirations

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harry Pickering could start attracting the interest of the higher division soon, during an interview with Lancs Live.

The 22-year-old, who has established himself as a regular within Rovers’ defence this season since arriving from Crewe Alexandra in early 2021, is currently recovering from a calf injury picked up during their 1-0 loss at QPR, with fellow new signing Tayo Edun occupying the left-back role in his absence.

The attack-minded full-back has a goal and an assist to his name already this season, proving to be a strong option for the Lancashire club to possess.

Speaking to Lancs Live about the 22-year-old, Mowbray has complete faith in the young defender: “Harry Pickering is our left-back, first and foremost, I would say that. Tayo is filling in at left-back, I don’t necessarily see Tayo as a left-back.

“I think he’s having to do a job for us at the moment and he’s applying himself well to it, but in my opinion it’s not natural for him. Harry is everything I like about football.

“He’s got things he needs to develop, but he’s got a mindset that wants to get better and improve and he’s a player that we know we can polish up and he will be somewhere down the line, he’ll have Premier League clubs (wanting him).

“Our target is always to try and buy players that can help us push towards it, but there’s a process to go through. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get them to be polished up enough to have eyes watching them from high above.

“But he’s a kid that we enjoy working with every day. He wants to watch his clips from training or his match clips and he goes out and practises and he works hard and developing his left foot and his one on one defending.

“We’re delighted that he’s here because he fits the culture of what we’re trying to bring to this club.”

The verdict

Pickering is certainly an exciting option for Mowbray and Blackburn to have at their disposal.

Similar to Ryan Nyambe on the opposite flank, the left-back has the ability to get forward and make things happen in the final third.

However, he also has all the defensive qualities needed to succeed as a full-back in the Championship and has a very high ceiling when it comes to how much he can achieve in his career.

Pickering has already proved to be an excellent pick up from the lower division and has every chance of making the Premier League.