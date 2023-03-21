Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has told his Black Cats squad that "they're not far away" ahead of their Championship clash against Burnley on the other side of the international break.

The Wearsiders have the unenviable task of heading to Turf Moor to take on the league leaders in their first game back, which comes on Friday 31st March.

With a number of his players away on international duty, the Friday evening kick-off time will pose an extra dilemma for Mowbray but the Sunderland boss wants his side to head to Lancashire confident that they can take the game to the Clarets and beat them.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the experienced coach revealed what he's been telling the players ahead of the trip to Burnley and the obstacles they face.

He said: "It's very difficult during these breaks to work on the team for the next game, especially as we are playing Burnley on the Friday night. Three or four of them won't be back until Wednesday afternoon and so we'll have a day to work as a team, and some of these players will have had a couple of games abroad.

"I try and tell them that they're not far away. We have to get some injuries back, recruitment right in the summer.

"We have the nucleus of a really good, exciting team and so we have to stick together and keep going. We should look forward to Burnley, we'll go and be positive like we did at Fulham and at Norwich, and play on the front foot and test them out."

Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Luton Town on the weekend leaves them seven points adrift of the play-off places with eight games left to play in 2022/23.

A winning run on the other side of the international break could see Mowbray's side force their way back into contention but with plenty of sides in the hunt, that is not going to be easy.

The Verdict

It's interesting to get some insight into what Mowbray has told his players ahead of their trip to Turf Moor.

This season has been hugely impressive from a Black Cats perspective, particularly given it is their first back in the Championship, and the experience is right that they're not too far away from competing right at the top of the division.

A win against Burnley next Friday would reignite their play-off hopes and they may feel like this is a good time to play the Clarets, who were hammered 6-0 by Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final recently.

Of course, it could go the other way as their heavy defeat will likely mean that Vincent Kompany's side are desperate to provide a response.