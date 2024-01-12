Highlights Tony Mowbray praises Birmingham City's food, calling it "unbelievable" and "amazing", an upgrade from his previous club.

Mowbray has swapped the Black Cats for the Midlands outfit in recent weeks following his dismissal by the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light.

The 60-year-old has replaced Wayne Rooney in charge of the Blues, and is set to take charge of his first game with the club this weekend.

Despite only being with Birmingham for just a few days, he has already highlighted one area in which his new club sets higher standards than his previous one.

The veteran coach has highlighted the food on offer at St. Andrew’s as an upgrade on the platter available at Wearside.

Mowbray gives compliments to the chef

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mowbray was in a good mood as he complimented the food available at the club.

He praised the kitchen staff, and compared the difference between Sunderland’s buffet and the Birmingham one.

“Until you get in and you feel the inner workings of any football club, you don’t know [major differences],” said Mowbray, via Ed Higgs on Twitter.

“I’m looking behind [the gathered press] and the buffet they’ve put on for you is unbelievable.

“The food at this club is unbelievable, I mean it’s amazing.

I thought my previous club did amazing things in the kitchen, but wow.

“This is A1, top Premier League, Champions League food I suggest to you, you’re very fortunate.”

Mowbray was in charge at Sunderland for 15 months before being dismissed at the start of December.

He led the club to a sixth place finish in his first season in charge, but failed to gain promotion to the Premier League following a 3-2 loss to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland replaced Mowbray with ex-Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale.

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are 20th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s return to league action.

The gap to the relegation zone is just six points following a poor run of form during Rooney’s tenure in charge.

The 37-year-old oversaw just two wins in 15 games during his 13 weeks at the helm before being replaced by Mowbray.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon at St. Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, Sunderland face Ipswich Town in the evening kick-off.

Mowbray’s positive attitude on full display

Mowbray is a very charming coach, as is often seen during his pre-match press conferences and this is another great example.

He is settling into life at Birmingham well, and comments like these will only endear him to supporters even further.

After the Rooney debacle, Mowbray is walking into a more favourable situation and should be able to get the fans onside with a couple of good results.

Swansea is not a bad first opponent given their underwhelming results this season, so a win this weekend is not out of the question if he can get the squad playing to his liking immediately.