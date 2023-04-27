Tony Mowbray has claimed that West Brom’s coaching staff thought the Black Cats had turned up to Sunday’s clash between the sides with their youth team.

According to James Copley, the Sunderland boss revealed the Baggies’ coaching staff were shocked by the state of the first team squad that arrived at the Hawthorns.

Injuries have taken their toll on the Sunderland squad as we reach the final few games of the season.

The likes of Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Danny Batth are all out of action for the side at the moment, with only Ballard having a chance of returning before the campaign concludes.

However, Sunderland still have a chance of earning a top six finish after they earned a 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

A brace from Dennis Cirkin turned around a 1-0 deficit in the second half after a John Swift penalty had put Carlos Corberan’s side in front on the stroke of half time.

Cirkin arrived late to join-up with the Sunderland squad in the early hours of Sunday morning, having previously been with his wife as she delivered their second child.

The defender’s two goals moved Mowbray’s side into sixth place, with fixtures against fellow promotion rivals Watford and Preston North End still to come.

An injury concern to Joe Gelhardt had left the Leeds United loanee a doubt going into the West Brom game, but the forward proved capable of starting on Sunday.

The first team squad saw the likes of Edouard Michut, Joe Anderson, Isaac Lihadji and Ellis Taylor on the bench, all of whom are under the age of 23.

The starting lineup also saw Amad Diallo, 20, Abdoullah Ba, 19, and Pierre Ekwah, 21, all included.

Mowbray has afforded young players plenty of opportunities during his time at the Stadium of Light, which has proven a very worthwhile strategy.

Injuries have forced his hand at times, but the introduction of Amad to the team has proven revelatory.

It may prove a step too far to earn promotion, but a play-off place is certainly within their grasp.

Victories against Watford and Preston should see the team over the line, but results elsewhere will also have a say on who earns the final two spots inside the top six.