West Brom boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he expects key trio Josh Maja, Jed Wallace and Semi Ajayi to make their returns in early April to aid their play-off push, according to the Express & Star.

The Baggies are still in a strong position to secure a second consecutive spot in the top six, currently occupying the final play-off spot on goal difference.

Championship table (As of March 24th) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 +7 59 6 West Bromwich Albion 38 +14 57 7 Bristol City 38 +8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 +9 54 9 Blackburn Rovers 38 +2 52 10 Watford 38 -4 52

Albion will have to produce a consistent run of form between now and the end of the season to fend off the chasing pack, particularly as the Black Country outfit haven’t registered back-to-back wins since September 2024 under Carlos Corberan.

While West Brom do possess a strong overall squad at this level, the club has been impacted by a number of injuries to key first-team members, with top scorer Josh Maja being ruled out for a long period of time, while club captain Jed Wallace and central defender Semi Ajayi have been missed in the dressing room.

Maja, who has netted 12 times so far this term, has been absent since the middle of January with a lower leg injury, and required surgery to help fix the issue.

Meanwhile, Wallace has been missing from the matchday squad since suffering a calf issue at former club Millwall back in February, and Nigerian international Ajayi tweaked a previous hamstring problem towards the end of same month.

With experienced players at this level missing, it will undoubtedly impact West Brom’s chances of squeaking into the play-off places, but Mowbray has revealed a promising update over the trio, and when they can be expected back.

West Brom trio to make injury returns in early April

As per a report from the Express & Star, Tony Mowbray made an exciting admission about the returns of Josh Maja, Jed Wallace and Semi Ajayi, estimating their availability for after the Norwich City clash next week, which brings crunch games against Sunderland, Bristol City and Watford.

Mowbray said: "I think they will be another week or potentially two on the back of that (international break) and then I think there’s a realistic chance that they might be getting close to being ready.

"The more fit players we have got, the better it is for the team and the group really because you have got better options coming off the bench, whoever goes on the bench or whoever starts the game."

Speaking on Wallace’s and Ajayi’s squad player roles, Mowbray added: "It’s a collective that gets you over the line, I think. Hopefully they will get fit before the end of the season or if we manage to make the play-offs they are available and fit and ready for those games as well. It’s important.

"They are striving hard to get fit, they are putting a lot of hours in in the treatment room. I think everybody at the club knows what the expectation is, what we want to try and achieve and so everybody has to try and be ready to help."

West Brom promotion hopes to thrive over injury boosts

There’s no doubt West Brom’s promotion hopes back to the Premier League have surged by the imminent return of a number of important players.

Josh Maja was a prominent goalscorer and a leading figure for Albion prior to his injury, while the likes of Jed Wallace and Semi Ajayi have bags of experience in the second tier and will be crucial to ensuring Albion navigate past the challenges of finishing in the top six come the end of the season.

Related Exclusive: David Prutton makes West Brom play-off prediction The Baggies currently occupy the final play-off place heading into the final few weeks of the season

Added depth at both ends of the pitch is something that can only stand the Baggies in good stead before the season’s conclusion in May and will help them become an even further feared prospect at such a significant point of the campaign.