Tony Mowbray reveals warning made to Blackburn Rovers players ahead of Hull City clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he has told his players to keep their feet on the ground despite their scintillating run of form, as he spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The second-tier side currently sit in third place after their 4-0 victory over Birmingham at the weekend, going unbeaten in their last seven and winning 19 points from a possible 21 during this fruitful period for them.

Although Ben Brereton Diaz has been key in this success, scoring a remarkable 19 goals in 23 league appearances this term with the Chile international stepping up to the plate to fill the void left by Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott, their defence has also been outstanding with several squad members playing their part.

This is perhaps best showcased by the fact Rovers haven’t conceded a goal in over 450 minutes of second-tier football, keeping a clean sheet in their last five league games and capitalising on slip-ups from West Bromwich Albion to secure third spot for the time being.

Recent inconsistency from current top two Fulham and AFC Bournemouth means that the Lancashire outfit are now just one point adrift of the automatic promotion spots and three off the table of the table, a huge achievement for a side that lost two of their most vital assets in the summer.

But manager Mowbray believes his men could be in danger unless they remain focused and level-headed, speaking ahead of this Sunday’s tie against a Hull City side that went unbeaten in their previous six matches before their 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

He said: “We know there’s pitfalls along the way, some difficult days, there’s no bigger potential pitfall than the next game.

“Against Hull City people might think ‘oh, you’re flying you’ll beat Hull. But they’ve been on a really good run too, although they lost their last match.

“Then over New Year we’ve got another couple of home games that people might think we should be getting three points from but they’re all difficult. We have to make sure we turn up and do what we’re good at.

“I’ve been telling them to keep their feet on the ground and not to get carried away because we’re back in action soon and we’ve got to keep going.

“Hard work and togetherness are the cornerstones to everything we’re doing and hopefully they’re enjoying this moment.”

The Verdict:

Considering Mowbray has such a young squad, it may initially appear that it will be an incredibly difficult task for some of their youngsters to keep their feet on the ground amid their current run of form and after such an emphatic victory against Birmingham.

However, their response to a 7-0 home drubbing against Fulham was superb and this shows they have the mentality to cope under such high pressure, because the weight of the world would have been on their shoulders in their following game against Sheffield United, a match that also took place at Ewood Park.

And at this stage, they will be looking to stretch out this run of form for as long as possible as they look to secure a place in the top six, something that looks a real possibility now with other teams’ inconsistencies in the division.

They also have a psychological dilemma on their hands. Although they will want Brereton Diaz to continue in his current goalscoring form, a record that would cement their spot in the play-offs, Rovers will also be eager to show they’re not reliant on the Chilean to produce the goods.

Those that haven’t watched Blackburn in depth this term would make that assumption, but it would be no surprise to see them do reasonably well even without him, though a replacement for him will be needed if he was to leave next month.