Tony Mowbray reveals timeframe on Adam Armstrong’s Blackburn return

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Adam Armstrong should be recovered from his hamstring issue within the next two weeks after he missed Saturday’s clash with Millwall.

The prolific striker has netted 20 goals in all competitions this season for Rovers, including 14 Championship goals in as many outings to start the season.

The scoring rate has somewhat dried up for the former Newcastle man though, who has scored just five times in his last 15 games played and his scoreless streak stretched to four games in the midweek defeat to Reading last week.

Armstrong had more than just scoring issues though – the 23-year-old had complained of pain in his hamstrings at the Madejski Stadium but was still able to battle on until the end.

Mowbray’s revelation post-match that Armstrong was suffering was a big worry for Rovers fans, and it was no surprise to see that he wasn’t in the squad for their trip to London at the weekend.

After the 2-0 win over Millwall, Mowbray stressed that he didn’t think it would be too long before Armstrong would see action again, but now he’s put an official time-frame on his return after a scan showed a ‘minor tendon issue’.

“He finished the game at Reading but there was an awareness of it, we’ve had it scanned, it’s very minor, but the games are every three days,” Mowbray said, per LancsLive.

“We have six games this month and we can’t play him in every game, we are giving him a breather for a week or so and I’m sure he’ll be back firing within the next 10 days to two weeks.”

The Verdict

Mowbray has given no cast-iron assurances on Armstrong’s return being in two weeks, but the update is more promising than some may have first feared.

Armstrong suffered with a hamstring strain earlier in the season, and there may be a worry from the club’s side of things that this could become a repetitive thing.

The fact that Armstrong is very explosive in terms of pace doesn’t help him as his quickness is one of the most important parts of his game – and that may be something that he needs to adapt if the hamstring struggles continue.