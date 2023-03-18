Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed how he is trying to help set the mindset of his players at the club in order for them to get the very most out of their careers as professional footballers.

Sunderland have had a positive season and though it would take some run of form and others slipping up to get into the play-offs now, being able to say they're looking up and not worrying about relegation at this point of the year given they've only just returned to the second tier must be a nice feeling.

The Black Cats are certainly in better nick at the moment than they have been in the recent past, and in Mowbray they have a manager who has plenty of experience and continues to show he can coach players and get the very most out of them.

Speaking recently via the Northern Echo, he revealed how he goes about trying to coax the best from his squad, saying that he regularly tries to remind them just what an opportunity they have in front of them, and also how short their time in the game as players can be.

"I spend a lot of time talking about football careers to them," said Mowbray.

"Only because here I am, my football career is gone and theirs will be gone before they can bat an eyelid really. And they have to enjoy it. They have to express themselves and play with emotion and passion and show the world what they can do and what they bring otherwise it will be gone and they'll have regrets.

"I've been down the road and been on the journey. I maximised my career, I think.

"I was just a big lad who could head it. I was from a steel town where my dad was a scaffolder.

"Not everyone is like that. Some of our team are from a more privileged background and have never had to fight and scrap.

"I was miles away from being anywhere near to being the best youth team player in Middlesbrough when I grew up, and yet I feel what got me there was my drive to train every day.

"I didn't used to get in the coach's car, I used to run two and a half miles to training every day, just to build my stamina, and run back after collecting the balls, just because I knew it would make me better.

"That's just one example. You have to live the life if you want the rewards. I'm just trying to get inside the mind of our players."

The Verdict

Reading quotes like this underlines why Mowbray remains such a respected coach and it's clear why he does so well with young players in particular.

He knows exactly the sort of toil and commitment you have to have to make it as a footballer and instilling that into some of the talent at Sunderland will only make them even better.

They've had a positive season under Mowbray this season and they'll be looking to build on that for 23/24.