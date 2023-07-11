Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed he is keen to bring in another striker this summer.

The Black Cats have recruited one new addition in the forward areas this summer with the arrival of Luis Semedo from Benfica, but loanee Joe Gelhardt has returned to parent club Leeds United.

Star striker Ross Stewart, who scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions last season, has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury and Mowbray confirmed he will not be fit for the start of the Championship season.

What is the latest on Sunderland's striker search?

Sunderland missed out on the signing of Everton striker Ellis Simms, who spent a successful loan spell at the Stadium of Light in the first half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

Mowbray had described Simms' potential return in January as "huge" for the club, but Simms has joined fellow second tier side Coventry City for a reported fee of £8 million.

It means that the Black Cats will need to look elsewhere and journalist Alan Nixon claimed they are set to make a £3 million offer to Everton for Tom Cannon, although they face competition for the 20-year-old's signature from Luton Town, Preston North End and several other clubs who are keen on a loan.

What did Tony Mowbray say?

Mowbray admitted that he was hopeful of bringing in attacking reinforcements over the coming months, admitting it could be too much pressure on Semedo to be their only senior striker.

"I’m hoping there’s still a few more new faces to come into the building," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo.

"We could probably do with some help up the top end of the pitch. If you think that Ross isn’t quite ready yet, then we’ve only really got young Hemir Luis Semedo, but he is still a boy, and it’s a lot of burden for him to be the only senior striker that we’ve got.

"We could probably do with some help at the top end of the pitch over the next few weeks, and I’m sure we’re working very hard behind the scenes on that."

Do Sunderland need to bring in another striker this summer?

Mowbray is certainly right that the club need to recruit another striker.

It could be argued that Sunderland coped well without Stewart last season as they reached the Championship play-offs, with Simms and Gelhardt performing admirably in the Scotsman's long absences.

But Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo was a key part of their success and he is unlikely to return this summer, while there is also uncertainty over the future of Jack Clarke, so the Black Cats could lose a significant amount of their attacking threat.

Semedo is clearly a player with a lot of potential, but Sunderland should not rely on him to be their only striker until Stewart's return, while there would be question marks over whether Stewart can stay fit given his injury record last season.

If the club can secure a deal for Cannon, he would be the ideal addition after his excellent loan spell with Preston North End last term, but Cannon has no shortage of suitors, so the Black Cats must consider alternatives.