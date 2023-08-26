Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has suggested young winger Jewison Bennette is not likely to leave on loan before the summer transfer window slams shut next Sunday despite recent reports in South America.

The 19-year-old will not be involved against Coventry City today due to injury while Mowbray believes that he still needs time on Wearside to settle having made the move from Costa Rica last summer.

Sunderland 2023 summer departures

It's been another busy summer at the Stadium of Light, with the North East club bringing in plenty of reinforcements and moving players on as well.

Leon Dajaku, Carl Winchester, and Bailey Wright all left the club on free transfers in the early part of the off-season while Joe Anderson and Alex Bass have been loaned out to Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

The only fee that the Black Cats have received this summer has been for Isaac Lihadji - with the 21-year-old French winger signing for Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.

Danny Batth, Lynden Gooch, and Alex Pritchard have all been named as players who could be offloaded before next Friday's deadline while Jack Clark and Ross Stewart look set to stay despite speculation.

Earlier this week, South American journalist Kevin Jimenez reported that Bennette could be set to become the next player to leave Sunderland this summer.

He claimed that the winger could be loaned out by the Black Cats, who would make a decision very soon, and that he wanted minutes after finding himself down the order at present.

Tony Mowbray on Jewison Bennette's future

Speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of the Coventry game, Mowbray addressed the reports concerning Bennette and indicated that he would likely stay at the Stadium of Light beyond the end of the summer window.

He said: "Jewison is injured at the moment, so he won't be involved at the weekend. I don't think it's going to be this window [for a loan move] for Jewison.

"He needs to keep bedding in, he needs to learn the language, to understand the demands of the club, and hopefully he makes more of a breakthrough because he is undoubtedly talented. We've got three, four, five French-speaking players in there, but not many Spanish-speaking players.

"His integration has been more difficult, so we have to be patient with Jewison. He's injured at the moment so I don't think this week he'll be going off anywhere or doing anything other than getting himself fit and available for selection again."

Is keeping Jewison Bennette the right call?

Usually, the best thing for a player's development is regular senior football but the situation is a little different with Bennette.

He is clearly still adjusting to the move from Costa Rica, which will have been a massive culture shock for the 19-year-old amongst other things, and getting better settled on Wearside with a view to a loan in January would make a lot of sense.

Ultimately, you have to concede to Mowbray's expertise here. So much has been said about how good he is at creating the right environment for young players to excel and develop so you have to feel he is the right person to make this call.

Bennette has shown glimpses of his ability for the Black Cats and could well be a useful impact player this term if he stays put - particularly given the new rules on substitutions.