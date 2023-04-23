Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray revealed that he told his team at half time that they would score against West Brom, as they came from behind to win 2-1.

Sunderland pick up a crucial win at West Brom

After coping with early pressure from Albion, the Black Cats began to dominate against the Baggies, even if they struggled to create clear chances. Nevertheless, they were unfortunate to go in behind at the break to a John Swift penalty, as there appeared to be minimal contact from Luke O’Nien on the attacking midfielder in the box.

With Sunderland realistically needing to win to keep their play-off dream alive, a big second half was needed, and that’s what Mowbray got from his side, as two goals from Dennis Cirkin sealed the points and moved the Wearside outfit into the top six.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray explained that he didn’t rant at his players at the break, instead reinforcing that they had the quality to turn it around.

“I told them at half time that we always score, it's only at Burnley away that we haven't in well over 20 games. It was trying to give them that confidence, and then that from there we can go on and win it. We told them to make sure they're positive, win the ball and be brave.

“It's great to see so many young players doing just that, trying to play. We played well and controlled large spells of the game, I thought on balance that we deserved the points.

“It's all credit to the players, sometimes they're looking at me and I just hope they're taking it in, we had the youngest starting XI in the EFL today, and you just hope they can take on the information. They're doing it, and it's really impressive, and it shows their mindset.”

Can Sunderland win promotion?

A victory away to a play-off rival is only going to give Sunderland extra belief that they can achieve something special this season. And, to do all that with the number of injuries they have is truly impressive, so Mowbray and the side deserve all the plaudits they’re getting right now.

But, the reality is that they still have work to do. Next up is a game against a Watford side that are struggling, but they still have talented players, so they need to be respected.

Then, they will hope they have it in their own hands for the final day trip to Preston, which could be a massive fixture. Ultimately though, it’s great for Sunderland to be in this position, and Mowbray is clearly confident that he has the quality in the group to stay in the top six.