Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the message he told his players at the interval during their clash against Birmingham City, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

He highlighted this after the Black Cats became sloppy before the break.

They had taken the lead at the Stadium of Light in the 17th minute through former Blue Jobe Bellingham, who will have been relieved to have got himself on the scoresheet again following a dry following.

After that, it looked as though the Black Cats were going to go on and win comfortably, with Bellingham's turn and shot after his goal nearly putting the hosts 2-0 up.

But Blues finally came alive and put the Wearside outfit under pressure, with that pressure leading to Koji Miyoshi's goal.

Jay Stansfield didn't get on the scoresheet today, but it was his pass that allowed Miyoshi to level the game.

With the score at 1-1 going into the break, this game was set up nicely and it was unclear who would come out on top, despite Mowbray's side being favourites.

But the home side did come out on top in the end, with Emanuel Aiwu's attempted clearance coming off ex-Black Cat Dion Sanderson and into the net to make it 2-1 before the hour mark.

And Adil Aouchiche all but sealed the points with his strike making it 3-1.

Despite Blues' best efforts, they were unable to get themselves back in the game and it's yet another defeat for Wayne Rooney who is yet to get his first win as manager.

Winning just one point from 15 in his opening five games as manager, the former England international will be under a bit of pressure already with his only point coming against Ipswich Town.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, have boosted their promotion hopes with this victory and can be pleased with much of their performance.

What half-time message did Tony Mowbray send to his Sunderland players v Birmingham City?

Although the hosts were exciting at times, they did switch off at one point during the first half and that proved to be temporarily costly with Miyoshi equalising.

And Mowbray has revealed the message he sent his team at half time after that, telling the Sunderland Echo: "The team epitomised a young team today, we were so dominant for 30 minutes.

"We could have been three, four up but then it got slack, losing it in midfield, silly passes and letting them break. It's a trait of young footballers I think, thinking it's easy.

"I tried to highlight that at half time, you're all top players but top teams do it for 90 minutes, not 30 minutes and then be a liability - giving it away and not recovering quick enough.

"It's great that we can have a lesson like today while still getting a win and three points."

The Black Cats decided to invest in a number of young players in the summer - and Mowbray will have expected these types of issues to occur.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

How useful could this Birmingham City game be for Sunderland?

This lesson from Mowbray will be extremely useful.

They won't win games, but it's easier for them to perform over 90 minutes than it over a number of weeks.

If they can be consistent for 90 minutes in as many games as possible, that can only serve them well in their quest to get themselves into the promotion mix.

It's good that they have won this game whilst learning this lesson - and it will give them confidence to know that they can win games without being superb over a whole game.

But they need to ensure they aren't switching off in future games.