Tony Mowbray has revealed the dressing room heart-to-heart that the Sunderland squad had following their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town midweek.

The Terriers earned a victory at the Stadium of Light to ease the pressure on Darren Moore and the team’s relegation battle position.

But the Wearside outfit slipped to 11th in the Championship table following another home defeat.

Sunderland have lost both their games since returning from the November international break, which has seen them fall out of the play-off places.

Their form going into the busy December schedule has been the cause of concern among supporters, with a lack of goals across the squad becoming a particularly potent source of worry.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland’s loss to Huddersfield?

Mowbray admitted that the players had a long discussion after the home loss midweek about their recent form.

He also took responsibility for the poor performance against Huddersfield, claiming that he was unable to perform at his best on the touchline as he continues his recovery from a chest infection.

"We had a long chat in the dressing room after the game," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"In the modern game, you tend not to do that often but there are certain times where you need to air your views.

"In the modern game, it's not about effing and blinding, but we had to get to the bottom of it.

“I know people don't want to hear it all the time, but at this club there is an inexperience about this group of players.

"How to get them up for these games and recognising that these games that you have to win, they have to be your cup finals.

“Huddersfield at home is a game we have to win because you've got Millwall away, and then West Brom and Leeds who are flying.

"So with total respect, a game like Wednesday has to be your cup final.

“But an inexperienced player might look at it, Huddersfield at home, pass the ball around, we'll be fine.

"I have to take some of the blame, because as you can hear in my voice I'm still not fully recovered from my chest infection.

“I had a really bad couple of days before the game where I was stuck in bed, so it was difficult for me to get that urgency across to the players in the build-up.

"The first 10, 15 minutes I'm thinking 'come on lads', I could feel it, I've done it 100 times and I know what you need to do.

“It's my job to transmit that to the players and to inspire these guys to hit the level, but it was difficult for me on this occasion.”

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

Next up for 11th place Sunderland is a clash with Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Can Sunderland compete for promotion to the Premier League this season?

Sunderland need to start scoring more frequently and someone else needs to step up with consistent goals.

Jack Clarke is the top scorer with a tally of nine, but the next best is Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham with three each.

None of Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn or Eliezer Mayenda have scored for the team yet, which is a major reason to be sceptical of Sunderland’s promotion chances.

But if they can make one or two smart additions in January, then maybe they can compete for a top six finish again.