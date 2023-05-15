Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that Aji Alese has now returned to training and could potentially be included in the club's match-day squad for their trip to Kenilworth Road.

The Black Cats are set to face Luton Town in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals tomorrow.

Sunderland will head to Luton with a slim lead over Rob Edwards' side as they secured a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Alese was one of a number of the club's players who were forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture due to injury.

The defender was initially ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March due to a thigh injury.

However, after working with the club's physios, Alese could now potentially make his return to action as a substitute on Tuesday.

With Danny Batth and Daniel Ballard both unavailable for selection, Sunderland were forced to turn Trai Hume and Luke O'Nien for inspiration in the heart of defence on Saturday.

Hume and O'Nien are expected to feature in the centre-back roles once again tomorrow.

What has Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said about Aji Alese's fitness?

Ahead of the club's crucial clash with Luton, Mowbray has issued an update on Alese's fitness.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sunderland's official website), Mowbray said: "Alese trained today, which is good.

"I've discussed him maybe being on the bench.

"A 6ft3 kid who can run up and down all day.

"If we get him on the pitch and they're chasing a goal, putting it in our box, it'll be good to have someone over the height of 6ft in there to try and head it out.

"We're not too far away from where we were the other day."

When you consider that Sunderland are short of defensive options, potentially being able to turn to Alese for inspiration at some point during tomorrow's game will unquestionably be a major boost.

Before suffering his injury setback, Alese managed to show some real signs of promise in the Championship.

In the 20 games that he has featured in at this level in a Sunderland shirt, the defender has made 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per match and has also won 1.2 aerial duels per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the second-tier, Alese will be determined to help his side progress to the final of the play-offs on Tuesday.

Capable of playing as a left-back and as a centre-back, Alese's versatility could prove to be extremely useful for Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.