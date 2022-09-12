Tony Mowbray details role he played in bringing key figure to Sunderland

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he played a key role in bringing the Black Cats head of recruitment Stuart Harvey to the Stadium of Light.

Harvey joined in his role back in April 2021 following a six year tenure at Blackburn Rovers – Mowbray’s previous club – where he had worked his way through the ranks.

Now, Mowbray has revealed that he encouraged Harvey to take up the role as he felt it was an opportunity too good for him to turn down.

“Stuart I think had his reservations because I think he liked working with me and Mark [Venus],” Mowbray explained, via the Sunderland Echo.

“He actually lived with us in an apartment, it was like three old stooges to be honest! I persuaded him that he should make the move to Sunderland.

“We are so close and he is so good at what he does, the work ethic and detail is so intense. But when an opportunity like that came around.

“We had an amazing time at Blackburn but I likened it to a huge tanker coming flying along, Sunderland can be anything can’t it, it’s a juggernaut coming along the highway of the Championship.

“If we get it right and we can grow it in the right way, it’s very difficult to stop a club like this with 40,000 supporters. It has an opportunity and that’s why I told Stuart he had to take the chance.

“It might take time, we’re a juggernaut rather than a racing car I think, but we will get there if all the processes are right.”

Interestingly, recently, it was Mowbray who headed to the Stadium of Light to replace the outgoing Alex Neil.

Under Mowbray so far, the Black Cats defeated Rotherham 3-0 and lost away at Middlesbrough 1-0.

The Verdict

It’s funny how things work out sometimes in football.

Little did Tony Mowbray know that when encouraging Harvey to take the role at Sunderland, he would be working alongside him again within the space of 18 months.

It has certainly been a good appointment by Sunderland if you look at the trajectory of the club since Harvey took the role.

As Mowbray says, Sunderland are somewhat of a juggernaut with their 40,000 strong fanbase behind them, and who knows where they will end up in future.

One thing is for sure – after plenty of struggle down in League One, they certainly seem like a club on the up.