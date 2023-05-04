Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray wishes his side had signed Amad Diallo on a two-year loan deal ahead of his potential final game of the season against Preston North End.

The game against Preston could spell the end for the futures of many Sunderland players, should the Black Cats fail to make the play-offs.

Loanees Diallo, Edouard Michut, and Joe Gelhardt will return to their parent clubs, and there is no telling whether they will return to the Stadium of Light again next season.

Mowbray's side have had a hugely successful season in their first campaign back in the Championship and head into the final game of the season in seventh place needing a win to sneak into sixth place ahead of the likes of Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion, and Millwall.

Some big decisions will need to be made this coming summer, irrespective of which division they find themselves in.

Mowbray reveals Amad Diallo conversations with Man United

When questioned during his pre-match press conference on the long-term future of Diallo and Michut on loan, Mowbray was asked if he would like to retain them, he laughed and said: "Both of them? Or one of them?

It could be Diallo's final game for the club on Monday, and Mowbray continued by explaining his situation with the club, he added: "The loans' manager from Manchester United was here yesterday and I had a long, long, long chat with him, and I was saying: 'It's a shame we didn't do a two-year loan,' and we're half-way through it."

He didn't rule out the possibility completely of a return for the 20-year-old, Mowbray said: "But let's wait and see. It's a two-way conversation really."

Diallo has been a key figure for Sunderland this season, scoring 12 and assisting a further three in the Championship this term.

Should Diallo return to Sunderland next season?

The Ivorian has been hugely successful and popular figure at the Stadium of Light, but it does feel like his next move will be a step up from the Championship.

It's possible that Manchester United are minded to send him somewhere for the sake familiarity like Sunderland, but it probably hinges on promotion for the Black Cats now. Diallo's level is above the second tier, and if he is to realise his potential, then top flight football is the necessary next step.

He could yet have his part to play in his longer-term Sunderland future, if he can help fire them into the play-offs against Preston and steer his current side into the Premier League, with back-to-back promotions.