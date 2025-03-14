West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he is yet to speak with John Swift over a new contract, despite the 29-year-old’s current deal running down at the end of the season, but claims that the experienced midfielder "understands" the current situation.

The former Reading man has flattered to deceive for large periods in the blue and white stripes, cutting a largely frustrating figure to the Albion faithful for his inconsistent spells of form.

While Swift has showcased in previous seasons that he can be one of the standout playmakers in the second tier, a low level of attacking contributions at The Hawthorns have put questions in West Brom supporters’ heads about whether the time is right to part ways.

During his time at the club, Swift has been linked with moves away from the West Midlands, reportedly being eyed up by Coventry City in the 2023 summer window, while it was revealed a deadline day loan move to Derby County broke down at the beginning of this year.

But, with Mowbray at the helm, Swift has been given another chance to impress and has so far rewarded the 61-year-old with a late goal against Oxford United before curling in a sensational free-kick in their most recent draw with Burnley in midweek.

John Swift's stats for West Brom (Transfermarkt) Season Team Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 West Brom 48 7 10 2023/24 West Brom 41 9 1 2024/25 West Brom 32 3 1

With such a strike having the potential to breathe fresh confidence into his game, Swift has the opportunity to prove he has what it takes to earn a new deal, and Mowbray will certainly show the belief in him that he can do it.

Tony Mowbray admits John Swift contract talks are yet to begin

As reported by the BBC, Tony Mowbray admitted contract talks with John Swift haven’t been high on the agenda, preferring to let the attacker focus on contributing to the team for the remainder of the campaign.

“It's not something that me and John have talked about," Mowbray said.

"I want John to enjoy his football, he's a wonderful footballer.

"I don't know the answer [whether Swift will stay] but if John's not going to be here next year, what's important for him is to perform well on the pitch and get as many suitors as he can.

"I like him, he's an experienced footballer and he understands the situation.

"Let's get to the end of the season and see what's happened. Then it's easier for people to make decisions on what's next."

John Swift must prove consistency to strike new deal

Such a sumptuous strike against Burnley highlights the wonderful technical ability John Swift has at Championship level, but the main issue has been maintaining it during his time in the Black Country.

The 29-year-old has certainly made a good start to fixing the problem, and Tony Mowbray could potentially get the best out of him by offering a free-roaming role over the more pragmatic responsibilities that the players had to carry out under Carlos Corberan.

Swift has the talent to open up defences by either scoring or creating chances on a regular basis, and if that can continue between now and the end of the season, then he could be celebrating being a major factor in Albion’s return to the Premier League.