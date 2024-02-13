Highlights Tony Mowbray reveals Birmingham City's near-miss in signing Ian Poveda, praising his talent and lamenting their failed pursuit.

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Birmingham City came close to agreeing a deal to sign Ian Poveda in January.

The 60-year-old was looking to reunite with a player he worked alongside at Blackburn Rovers.

However, the 24-year-old ended up signing instead for Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the campaign.

Poveda started against the Blues last weekend as Danny Rohl’s side earned a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

The defeat marked a second loss in a row and a third in their last five fixtures, as the club looks to battle against relegation to League One.

Mowbray opens up on Poveda pursuit

Mowbray revealed after the game that Birmingham came close to signing the Leeds United loanee.

He complimented the versatile player, indicating that he still thinks very highly of him after their time together at Ewood Park.

“Poveda is a good player, I would have to say,” said Mowbray, via the BBC.

“We were very close to signing Poveda in this window just gone.

“He's a player I had at Blackburn Rovers and is a very talented young boy.”

It was reported during the closing stages of the January window that Birmingham were attempting a late swoop to sign Poveda.

However, he made the switch to Hillsborough instead and has already made an impact in Rohl’s side, recording an assist against Mowbray’s side.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Owls in a 4-0 loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend, coming off the bench with the side already in a losing position.

The victory over Birmingham was his first start for his new club, with Poveda on loan from Elland Road until the end of the current campaign.

The Leeds player also spent a stint on loan at Blackpool last season, where he made 26 appearances in the league as the Seasiders suffered relegation to League One.

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham will be aiming to fight against relegation from the Championship this season, with Wednesday one of the sides currently occupying a bottom three position.

The gap between the sides is now six points, with the Blues 19th in the Championship and Rohl’s team 23rd.

QPR in 22nd are only three points behind Birmingham, highlighting how close the gap is to the relegation zone.

Next up for Mowbray’s side is a home game against 17th place Blackburn Rovers, who will visit St. Andrew’s with former Blues manager John Eustace now at the helm.

The two teams meet on 14 February.

Poveda was a difference-maker last weekend

Poveda’s assist helped seal all three points for Wednesday last weekend, highlighting how important his transfer could be for the Owls.

It was a damaging defeat for Birmingham, as they are now closer to the bottom three and at a greater risk of going down.

Reuniting with Poveda would have been a solid signing, but this is the perils of a club hiring a new manager midway through the January window.

It left the club with less time to prepare in the winter market than their rivals, which may have played a role in their missing out on the 24-year-old.