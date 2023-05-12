Sunderland secured their place in the Championship play-offs on the final day of the league season, thanks to a 3-0 win over Preston North End, pipping Millwall to a place inside the top six.

Tony Mowbray's side will face third place Luton Town in the semi-finals, which take place on Saturday 13th (H) and Tuesday 16th of May (A).

The Black Cats have been handed an opportunity to gain back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship, and return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016/2017 season.

Sunderland gained promotion from League One under the tutelage of former boss Alex Neil via the play-offs last campaign by beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the final at Wembley, and will be looking for a repeat of that this season against Rob Edwards team.

Sunderland are also the first side since Brentford in 2015 to finish inside the Championship's top six immediately after promotion from the third tier.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland's transfer plans ahead of the summer?

Despite not knowing which division they will be playing in, Mowbray has already begun discussions with the club's recruitment team ahead of next season, speaking via the Northern Echo he said: "As I sit here now, the wheels are rolling. They are in motion. It’s good, because the wheels need to move. This year has shown that.

"I’m involved in the recruitment. Kristjaan [Speakman] is coming into my office and we are discussing players. Everything lands on my laptop for me to look at and check – snapshots of players from around the world that we have on our radar. I always give them feedback. I tell them, ‘He’s good, I like this one, I think this one is better than that one’.

"But, obviously, the conversations will be different depending on what league we’re in next season."

They will have more work to do should they gain promotion, but Mowbray insists that they must keep the key core players together next season, he added: "If by some weird way, we do win the next three games, then we have to take the core of this squad with us, but you’d have to fill in around it and give it some depth. You can’t put young Under-23s in to play against world-class footballers.

"We’d need a squad and depth, but I’m pretty sure that’s what the club would do. They’re switched on, know what they want and have a model. And if you get to the Premier League, you have the finances to make that model work."

Will Sunderland beat Luton? Can they be promoted?

Sunderland go into the clash as second favourites, but the confidence they will have gained from getting into the top six on final day could prove to be invaluable.

Sometimes momentum is enough to carry a team through, but the other three play-off teams are all strong this season in particular.

Coventry City and Middlesbrough would both likely go into the final as favourites over Sunderland as well, but stranger things have happened, and Mowbray's young team are scoring goals at a high rate and brimming with belief currently.