Tony Mowbray reveals how Sunderland signing Jewison Bennette can get Championship ready

Despite being just 18 years old, Jewison Bennette was signed as a first team player for Sunderland this season with the player currently working his way to full fitness.

The youngster has come to the club having only played in Costa Rica but holds a lot of promise in terms of his talent.

The winger has been training with the first team and boss Tony Mowbray has been impressed with what he has shown so far.

However, Mowbray has admitted the player needs some help to adapt to the Championship before he makes his first team debut as he told the Chronicle: “The old from Costa Rica, Jewi we call him, he picks it up and he drives with that ball, his feet are so fast and he drags it from his left to his right without hardly changing, he just shifts his shoulders and he is past people.

“He doesn’t know anything about the Championship. He has to watch it, he has to see the level of physicality of the games and the demands that get put on players to run back as well as run forward. In modern football you have to defender with everybody and you have to be organised to attack with everybody as well.

“But Jewis looks to me as though he will play off the left side, the left wing really, going forward.”

The Verdict:

Bennette looks to be a player with plenty of talent and potential and he should be a brilliant signing for the Black Cats this summer.

However, considering he has only played in Costa Rica so far in his career, you can imagine it may take some time for him to adapt to the Championship especially as it’s a very physical league and he’s only 18-years-old.

It seems as though the talent on the ball is there but now it’s about getting his strength up so that he can compete against other players in the league.

However, at such a young age, the player has plenty of time to adjust to the league and no doubt, the more he plays at this level, the more his confidence to compete will grow.