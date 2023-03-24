Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that a potentially permanent deal for PSG loanee Edouard Michut is out of hands whilst in conversation with the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats signed the 20-year-old on a loan deal with the option to buy in the summer and it now remains to be seen if the Black Cats will push to sign the young midfielder on a longer deal.

As per an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it will cost the Wearside club @2.19 million to sign Michut if they remain a Championship club, or €5 million if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is also being monitored by several clubs ahead of the opening of the transfer window and Romano's update has named Premier League club Fulham as an interested party.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about Michut's situation as the end of the campaign draws closer, Mowbray said: "I don't think that's my decision, it's up to those who make that decision on whatever that number (transfer fee) might be. Is he contributing enough or has he got the potential to contribute enough to be an asset for the football club?

"For me, I just work with the footballers and wring as much growth out of them as we can.

"Edouard is showing that he is a good footballer. Where might he be a bit down the line? Will the division be easier for him because he's adapted? Only time will tell.

"If that decision has to be made in the summer then it won't be mine, the club will have to decide whether they see a player who can turn millions into multi-millions somewhere in the future. First and foremost, Edouard has to stay in the team. At the moment he's getting the opportunity which is great because he's showing everyone what he can do."

The verdict

Michut took time to adapt to football in a new country and in a division where many have struggled, however, he has returned some excellent displays in recent weeks.

The young midfielder has stepped up in the absence of Corry Evans and has been an important source of consistency over the last few fixtures, whilst he recently scored his first Championship goal in a defeat to Sheffield United.

If the money is available come the summer, then signing Michut would be so much sense, given how high his ceiling is and where he is at now.

The young midfield operator has the technical ability of the higher division and is now equipping himself with the necessary experience he needs to thrive in the highest division in years to come.