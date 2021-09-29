Tony Mowbray reveals double Blackburn injury blow after Huddersfield defeat

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says club captain Darragh Lenihan could be out for several weeks with a groin problem, while midfielder Joe Rothwell is also an injury concern after Tuesday night’s defeat at Huddersfield.

Lenihan was substituted early in the second half of Rovers’ 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff on Saturday after feeling a groin strain, and was not risked for the club’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium in midweek.

Now it seems as though the centre back could be facing a spell on the sidelines, although the full extent of the injury remains to be seen.

Providing an update on Lenihan after the game, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “Lenihan went for a scan yesterday, you send any player for a scan and they come back with some damage. It’s either one week, two weeks, five weeks, let’s wait and see.

“It’ll probably not be Saturday, but hopefully after the two weeks of the international break it will come at a good time for us to get him back.”

Rothwell meanwhile, did feature against Huddersfield, but was withdrawn 15 minutes from time, after providing an excellent assist for the first of Ben Brereton-Diaz’s two goals on the night.

Explaining the situation regarding Rothwell, Mowbray added: “Joe was injured at half time really, but we needed him to try and keep going and hopefully we’ve not damaged him to miss Saturday.

“It’s hard work the Championship, a game every three days, and it’s tough to keep going.”

Despite that defeat to the Terriers, Rovers remain sixth in the Championship table for the time being, ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This update from Mowbray will be a big concern for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Rovers struggled noticeably more in the absence of Lenihan in the centre of defence on Saturday, so they are not going to want to be without their captain for a long length of time.

Rothwell too will be a miss, at the other end of the pitch, given the impetus he can provide to a Rovers attack, as evidenced with his assist for Brereton-Diaz against the Terriers.

Indeed, it is at times like this when Rovers’ business over the summer – bringing in just five players despite 12 going out – will come under scrutiny given the depth and experience they are now short on.

With Lenihan one of those set to be absent, that is only further enhanced by the fact their centre back signing, Brighton loanee Jan Paul Van Hecke, appears unlikely to be fit until after the October international break.