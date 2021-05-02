Tony Mowbray reveals decision on future of Blackburn Rovers individual

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that midfielder Lewis Holtby will leave the club when his contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of this season.

Holtby joined Blackburn on a free transfer back in September 2019, and has since gone on to make 56 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, scoring on four occasions.

But despite Rovers only naming eight substitutes on the bench, Holtby was not part of the matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though that is down to the fact that the German’s time with Rovers, is now coming to an end.

Providing an update on Holtby and his absence following that game, Mowbray was quoted by The Lancashire Telegraph as saying: “Lewis is a guy who looks after his body and works extraordinarily hard at the extra stuff he does and after conversations I think it’s right for himself and for the club that he doesn’t put himself in a position where he could pick up an injury ahead of a summer where he’s got to go and find himself a new club.

“It’s a decision that’s been made a long time ago, Lewis is aware of the decision. He’s an out of contract footballer basically.”

Holtby is one of a long list of senior players who are out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season, ahead of what looks set to be an eventful summer transfer window for the club.

The Verdict

I am slightly surprised by the fact Holtby will be leaving Blackburn this summer in all honesty.

Given it is going to be difficult to replace so many players in this summer in particular, I did think that Holtby’s ability meant he is one of those who Rovers may have looked to keep at Ewood Park.

However, it appears as though it has not been seen that way, and it will be interesting to see who the club look to bring in as a replacement for the 30-year-old, who admittedly has not always shown his best form while at Rovers.

That however, has not been helped by fitness issues, and if he is able to get over those, he could still be a useful asset for some clubs, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see interest emerge in the midfielder in the coming weeks.