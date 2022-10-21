Tony Mowbray reveals Daniel Ballard situation ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Burnley

Daniel Ballard’s recovery from injury is on track, with a full timeline now understood.

The defender had a promising start to life with Sunderland before he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out of the side since a 2-2 draw against QPR in August.

Ballard has only made three league appearances for the Black Cats this season, and has yet to feature for new manager Tony Mowbray.

However, it is hoped that he can make his long-awaited return to training during the break for the World Cup.

Sunderland’s final league game before the Championship is paused is on 12 November in three weeks’ time.

The club’s manager has confirmed that he should be in line to make his return to the team for the 3 December clash against his former team Millwall.

“I would hope he’s back with us on the grass during the World Cup break, and then we’ll see where his fitness levels are,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland Echo.

“The coaching staff here eulogise about what a big asset he was before that injury – my Blackburn Rovers played against Millwall last year and he was solid on the day, I’m looking forward to having him with us.

“Right now if I was talk about a return time I’d say during the World Cup break, and let’s hope that he’s available for when his former club come to the Stadium of Light for that first game back.”

Ballard spent the previous campaign on loan with the Lions, but opted to sign for Sunderland on a permanent basis from Arsenal last summer.

The team currently sits 13th in the second division table, having earned 20 points from their opening 15 games.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of Burnley to the Stadium of Light on 22 October.

The Verdict

The team has managed the absence of Ballard quite well over the last couple of months.

However, having him back in the side will be a huge boost for Mowbray, who hasn’t even had the chance to really work with him since joining the club.

Sunderland’s injury issues have hampered their campaign, but the signs are positive that key players will be making their return soon.

Mowbray will be hoping there are no more absences between now and that 12 November break in play so he can work with a full squad during the World Cup.