Tony Mowbray reveals conversation with official as Sunderland fall to defeat at Coventry City

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray revealed that he spoke to the fourth official inside five minutes due to concerns at the fouls that referee Dean Whitestone let go in their loss at Coventry City.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by the Sky Blues as they lost ground in their bid to finish in the top six, in what was a feisty clash that had several flashpoints throughout.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray was surprised that such physicality was allowed, as he compared it to a game from the 1980s.

“I spoke to the fourth official inside the first five minutes when he [the referee] had let two or three tackles go that all season would have been called fouls. I’m just a bit disappointed that today no-one said ‘we ain’t playing fouls’, or ‘you’re allowed a bit of contact‘.

“I’ve got no issues with it – I actually quite like it, because it looked like a game from the 1980s when you were allowed to kick people and tackle them and climb on top of them because it looked like you could get away with whatever you wanted and he was going to play on – but it would have been nice to have been told that so I could have prepared the team.”

The verdict

You can understand Mowbray’s frustration because as he says it did seem to take Sunderland longer to get to grips with the game.

Given the talent they have in their squad, particularly in attack, the opposition are always going to look to make it a physical game and at times Sunderland did struggle with that.

As Mowbray says, the inconsistency is hugely frustrating but he will also be aware that his side simply didn’t do enough throughout to get the points.

