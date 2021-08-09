Tony Mowbray reveals Blackburn Rovers transfer interest in internationally-capped player

Blackburn Rovers may have already found their Adam Armstrong replacement as manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed an interest in Michael Obafemi.

Armstrong, who scored 28 times in the Championship last season, is seemingly heading to the Saints after the two clubs agreed a fee for his services in the region of £15 million.

The 24-year-old will undergo a medical on the south coast tomorrow and once the deal is completed, Rovers will be expected to press on with incomings of their own, having not signed a single player so far this summer.

Mowbray was planning to only deal in free transfers and loan players in terms of signings, with Brighton winger Reda Khadra one of those said to be close to arriving at Ewood Park, but with money coming in for Armstrong there’s a chance that the plan may now have switched.

Many have speculated that Obafemi may be involved in a deal to take Armstrong to St. Mary’s Stadium, but any move for the one-cap Ireland international will be a separate one and if it can be done, the Blackburn boss wants it to be a permanent switch.

“It’s something that’s been mooted, those sort of things become personal to the point the boy wants to make that move, his advisors have to see it as an opportunity,” Mowbray said on a potential deal for Obafemi, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“If it’s one he sees as a good chance for him to play more regular football at a level he sees himself doing similar things to Adam and build his reputation.

“It’s something we’re exploring but I won’t sit here and say that anything is happening, we will see in the next couple of days if anything materialises.”

The Verdict

With Rovers’ financial accounts showing a £22 million loss for the 2019-20 season – and you’d expect an increase on that because of behind closed doors matches in the 2020-21 campaign – it would be an easy assumption to make that the Venkys will just pocket the fee they are getting for Armstrong and leaving Mowbray to fill his squad out with loans and free agents.

But the fact that Mowbray has been up-front in pursuing a permanent move for a player that will probably cost around £5 million is certainly sounding like someone who may know that he will be able to re-invest some of the Armstrong cash.

Obafemi hasn’t exactly got a mass amount of senior experience – he’s played just 38 times in four seasons but he’s shown from his limited experience that he’s a talented forward and he could be an exciting pick-up for Rovers.