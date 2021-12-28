Tony Mowbray reveals Blackburn Rovers team boost ahead of Barnsley match

Blackburn are in the middle of a push for the automatic promotion places – and fans of the club will be pleased to hear that they could have a full quota of players to choose from for their next game, as reported by the club’s official website.

The Ewood Park outfit have managed to pick up win after win in the Championship over the last few weeks and it has seen them jump up to as high as third place in the table.

In fact, the club are not too far behind Bournemouth in the second automatic promotion spot – and could even be dreaming of a promotion back to the Premier League this campaign.

With Ben Brereton-Diaz firing in the goals and a mix of both experienced heads and youthful promise in the side, they have managed to play some attractive football and pick up results to boot.

Ahead of the side’s next tie against Barnsley, they’ll be desperate to add another three points onto the board – and the good news is that it looks like Tony Mowbray will have a full squad available to choose from.

Their main striker is at full fitness and young Tyrhys Dolan – who has impressed many with some of his displays since a move for Preston – is also back in contention for a starting spot.

Bradley Dack, a long-term absentee, is also back in training to boot but is unlikely to feature in the game against the Tykes. The fact that he is back in training though will be a boost of its own considering his ability and displays before he was sidelined.

The Verdict

Blackburn have a strong squad, well capable of competing at the very top of the Championship table.

The fact the entire team could be available for selection then is a huge boost for Rovers and their fans. Tony Mowbray can choose any number of options to play against Barnsley to try and get a result, which is great considering they’ll want another three points on the board as soon as they can.

They’ll fancy their chances against the Tykes anyway, especially when you consider how Barnsley have fared so far this campaign. With all their main players fit and firing – Brereton-Diaz included – you would have to fancy them pick up a decent result against Barnsley in the game.

If they can do so, then it would certainly help close the gap on Bournemouth – and might mean they could even think about automatic promotion, rather than one via the play-off places.