Tony Mowbray reflects on controversial moment as Blackburn draw with Swansea City

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray suggested screaming from the Swansea City players may have been why they were awarded a controversial penalty in the 1-1 draw at Ewood Park this evening.

The Welsh side appear to have benefited from some very dubious calls in recent weeks, with Kyle Naughton diving to win a last minute penalty at Stoke, before Middlesbrough were harshly denied a goal and given a penalty against them in a 2-1 weekend defeat.

Therefore, the spotlight has been on the antics of the Swans players to some degree, yet they were awarded a penalty when Sam Gallagher was adjudged to have fouled Jay Fulton.

And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray indicated the visitors may have influenced the ref with their complaints.

“I think the empty stadiums help situations like that. You can hear a big scream, you hear contact. I generally think the kid just puts his foot in front of Sam Gallagher who was winding his leg up at the time.

“It’s easier for me to sit here and say that the officials had a pretty poor night tonight. If you want to talk about the potential penalty in the first few minutes for us.”

The verdict

Firstly, this was a tougher decision for the ref than some of the other calls that have gone Swansea’s way, as there does seem to be contact in some images going round.

Nevertheless, it also looks soft, and Fulton is playing for it, as he did against Boro last time out.

So, you can understand Mowbray’s frustration, although a lot of that will stem from the fact his side did play well tonight but didn’t pick up the three points he feels they merited.

