Tony Mowbray reacts to recent Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has dismissed suggestions that Derrick Williams will be sold amid apparent interest in the Irishman from the MLS, and says he has yet to receive an offer for the defender.

It was claimed earlier this week that there was interest in Williams from America, although it seems Mowbray himself had been unaware of any potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about those reports linking Williams – who is currently out of action with a calf injury – with a move across the Atlantic, Mowbray said: “By word of mouth it’s landed with me but unless anyone picks the phone up and puts a number in front of us then there’s no question to answer I would suggest.

“You hear whispers and rumours but no-one has put any money down and made us make a decision.”

Indeed, it seems Mowbray has no intention of allowing Williams to leave the club any time soon, even if a bid for the Republic of Ireland international does materialise, as the Blackburn boss added: “My first reaction is that it’s ludicrous, it’s silly, why would we weaken our squad by losing a player who might not be playing in the team at this moment but he’s a solid, experienced, sound player who’s played a lot of football for this club in several positions.

“There’s no decision to make because no-one has picked the phone up and asked the question.”

Since joining Blackburn from Championship rivals Bristol City back in the summer of 2016, Williams has made a total of 141 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, scoring five goals, including three this season alone.

There are currently just under 18 months remaining on Williams’ contract with Rovers, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of next season.

The Verdict

This does look like the right stance for Rovers to take over any interest in Williams to me.

With Charlie Mulgrew seemingly out of favour and Tosin Adarabioyo only on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, allowing Williams to leave for America at this time would leave them badly short on options in that position.

As a result, you can understand why Rovers are keen to keep a player who it should be remembered was impressive for them earlier in the season and the back end of the previous campaign, meaning this departure would only weaken the side further.

Indeed, with the length of time there is remaining on Williams’ contract at the minute, there is no huge pressure on the club to sell him right now, so it would be a surprise to see him leave Ewood Park in the next few months.