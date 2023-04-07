Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had no complaints with the penalty that allowed Hull City to pick up a point from the Stadium of Light on Friday.

Sunderland and Hull play out a classic

It was a game to remember between the Black Cats and the Tigers, as they drew 4-4 in a game that produced so much drama. After going behind to an Ozan Tufan effort, two goals in as many minutes put the hosts level, before they were pegged back once again before half-time.

The entertainment didn’t stop there though, as Regan Slater put Hull ahead once more, before goals from Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke looked to have sealed Sunderland the points, and kept their faint play-off hopes alive.

However, in the last minute of stoppage time, Pierre Ekwah fouled Slater in the box, with Tufan firing in superbly from the spot with the last kick of the game.

As you can imagine, it was a hugely frustrating ending for Mowbray and the team, but he wasn’t too critical of Ekwah when speaking to the Sunderland Echo after the game.

“A harsh lesson for Pierre, for example, not to tackle last kick of the game - stand up and let them beat you and if they do, good luck to them. He will hopefully learn from that and take that into the rest of his career.

“He came to us having never played a senior game of football, his full debut was last weekend against Burnley. He's a young boy, and it's a learning curve, and they're doing it right there [in the thick of it]. If you leave out a leg like that, someone will go over it. We all have to learn from it.”

Play-offs now look a long shot for Sunderland

Even though Sunderland have stuttered for the past few months, they are still in the mix to finish in the top six, but that was a huge opportunity missed, and the reality is that promotion looks highly unlikely.

That defeat has left them six points away from the play-offs, with six games to go. So, it’s a real uphill task, but it was going to be anyway. However, there needs to be a bit of understanding that the club is making progress, and they have a lot of young players.

But, they won’t give up just yet, and all attention will turn to Monday’s game against Cardiff City, which is sure to be a tough test despite their position in the table.