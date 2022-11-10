Tony Mowbray quizzed on potential Sunderland transfer swoop for Blackburn attacker

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has cooled talk that the club could move to sign Bradley Dack in the January transfer window.

The attacker, who has suffered terrible luck with injuries over the years, is struggling to establish himself as a regular at Blackburn under Jon Dahl Tomasson right now, so may welcome a switch in the New Year.

And, it had been claimed that the Black Cats were interested, with Mowbray having worked with Dack at Ewood Park over the years where he excelled prior to his injuries.

However, speaking to Chronicle Live, the Sunderland chief insisted there had been no discussions about the player and that a move was ‘unlikely’.

“What an amazing guy and, two years ago, what an amazing footballer. I haven’t seen it [the report linking Dack with Sunderland] because I don’t read it, but if you’re telling me it’s been out there, there has been no contact to the football club.

“He’s 28, does he fit the profile of what we are trying to do? I think it is very, very, unlikely. And the financial aspect is definitely unlikely.”

The verdict

You don’t expect Mowbray to come out and say they will be signing Dack when the window is still nearly two months away but his comments here are pretty emphatic.

The links to Dack made sense in that Mowbray got the best out of the player and he clearly needs to move to get more minutes after a frustrating season so far.

Of course, we will wait until January to see if anything does happen but if it’s not Sunderland, you would still expect Dack to get a Championship move.

