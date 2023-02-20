Tony Mowbray puts double timeframe on Sunderland injury returns

Sunderland travel to Rotherham United this week in the Sky Bet Championship as they go in search of another three points in their quest to seal a play-off place in the second tier.

The Black Cats could only draw with Bristol City at the weekend in the Championship but cannot dwell on that and will instead be focusing on getting three points off of the Millers tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the clash, Tony Mowbray has been speaking to the press and he offered up a timeframe for the respective returns of Niall Huggins and Lynden Gooch, with both a couple of weeks away from a first-team squad return by the sounds of things:

Tony Mowbray: Niall Huggins trained today, but he's still a week or two away.

Lynden Gooch had his boots on for the first time today but he's also a couple of weeks away. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) February 20, 2023

The Verdict

Sunderland have been great to watch this season as they have returned to the Sky Bet Championship and they will hope that they can keep the momentum that is with them right until the very end of the campaign.

A win over Rotherham this week will only boost their play-off hopes more whilst being able to bring the likes of Gooch back into the fold in the near future is also a massive boost.

Huggins provides a good option, too, and it appears neither man is far off of returning to contention now.