Tony Mowbray provides update on long-term Blackburn Rovers absentee

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that he still expects it to be some time yet before Corry Evans returns to action for the Lancashire club.

Evans hasn’t played for Blackburn since suffering a fractured skull and shattered eye socket during a 1-1 draw with Preston back in January, on what was his 200th appearance for the club.

The midfielder is now back at Blackburn’s Brockhall training ground, although it appears he still has some way to go in his recovery, which Mowbray believes will be psychological as well as physical.

Providing an update on the Northern Ireland international, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I haven’t put any timescales on Corry. With seven weeks left of the season, I wouldn’t suggest it would be this season.

“He’s not on the grass and he’s just started recovering the recognition of Corry, I would suggest. We just need to leave Corry a little bit at the moment.

“When he’s ready when he starts to think he can get his boots on and jog around on the pitch and get himself going, I’ll leave that to him and the medical department.”

Asked whether there would be a mental aspect to Evans’ recovery from that significant injury as well, Mowbray went on to add: “I would imagine so but maybe the pre-season is the time for that to happen. Maybe through the summer, he can head some foam balls or something.

“It’s very difficult to think he’s going to get his boots on and come straight back and start heading balls in training.

“Psychologically you have to overcome that and I think you break that down in little sections bit by bit.”

It does however, seem as though Mowbray has some form of idea in place for Evans’ recovery process, with the Blackburn boss then concluding: “I would imagine the first test is going to be a very light foam ball or balloon or something like that just to get you used to contact with your head again.

“But hopefully that progresses pretty quickly and he gets through those phases and it won’t be long before he’s out on the training ground and he’s doing everything expected of him.”

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Evans’ contract with Blackburn, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of next season.

The Verdict

I think Mowbray is taking completely the right approach with Evans here.

The injury the midfielder suffered was undoubtedly a serious one, and one that can happen so easily, so you could certainly understand it if Evans himself was somewhat apprehensive about his return to the game.

As a result, the fact that Evans is being allowed to decide for himself about when he wants to start playing again, does at least take some of the pressure off him as he aims to continue his recovery at a pace that suits him.

Even so, given the standard of some of his performances earlier in the season, it does seem as though there have been times since his injury, when Rovers will have regretted not having the services of the 29-year-old to call upon.