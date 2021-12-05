Tony Mowbray provides update on injured Blackburn man following Preston victory

Blackburn Rovers tasted Lancashire derby success for the first time this season after defeating Preston North End 1-0 at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers had already been to Blackpool earlier in the season and been defeated 2-0, so they needed to send their fans home happy against another local rival in the Lilywhites.

After a turgid first half which was spoiled by the weather and the condition of the pitch, the only moment of quality in the match came just after the interval when Ben Brereton Diaz flicked in Reda Khadra’s cross to break the deadlock.

Quiz: Has Ben Brereton-Diaz ever scored a goal for Blackburn Rovers at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Yes No

That ended up being the difference maker in the end and in-between the sticks for Rovers with not a lot to do was Aynsley Pears, who was deputising for regular starter Thomas Kaminski.

The Belgian, who was Rovers’ Player of the Season in 2020-21, was missing due to a strained muscle in his abdomen but there’s every chance that he could be back for a big match with AFC Bournemouth next weekend, according to manager Tony Mowbray.

“I think he’s got a chance (of playing against the Cherries),” Mowbray revealed following the win over PNE, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“The scans have a strain to the stomach muscles, rather than a tear, so he’ll build it up bit by bit.

“He’ll see how much pain he has and then of course if we decide to play him and he’s not 100 per cent repaired them a strain could become a tear and those are the decisions you have to make.

“We’ll assess him through the week and see how he gets on.

“He’s pretty positive in his mindset and that he’ll be ready for next week which is a positive for us.”

The Verdict

Pears did not have a lot to do in truth against North End but was tested once in the first half and passed it with flying colours.

However Kaminski provides not only a bit more trust but also an ability to sweep up danger by flying off his line – which can occasionally cause issues.

Rovers are better with the Belgian though than without him and although it would be harsh on Pears to head back to the bench following a clean sheet, it would be understandable.

There’s a chance Kaminski may not even recover in time for next weekend’s match but the confidence that he will be back seems to be there.