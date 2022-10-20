Tony Mowbray provides update on Ellis Simms’ situation at Sunderland

That Tony Mowbray has done a good job since his arrival at Sunderland, with his side currently sitting 13th in the league, is made all the more impressive by the fact they’ve been without both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms for most of his tenure.

The lack of an out-and-out striker means the Black Cats have scored just five goals in six games.

They have still been able to pick up some results but Mowbray has shifted things around as he tries to find players who are able to fill in up top and provide his squad with some attacking firepower.

Therefore, fans will be pleased to hear Mowbray was able to provide an update on the fitness of Ellis Simms.

As per journalist James Hunter, the Sunderland boss said: “Simms won’t be in the squad this weekend. He is due to join in full training on Monday, and if he comes through next week then he will hopefully be available against Luton.”

Whilst Simms remains definitely unavailable for this weekend, this will no doubt be a great boost for both the club and the fans.

The Verdict

This is really positive news as Sunderland have been struggling without a striker albeit managing to deal with it as well as they can.

The boost of having an actual striker in the squad though should provide plenty of confidence throughout the team and spur them on to push forward and attack in the way they want to.

The key thing is not to rush his recovery knowing that once he is in the squad he will be the only available striker and therefore, it’s important that he is eased back in.