Tony Mowbray provides update on Blackburn Rovers quartet ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that Tayo Edun, Harry Pickering and Tyrhys Dolan will all miss Wednesday’s clash with Nottingham Forest, while Sam Gallagher faces a late scan to see if he will be available for the match at Ewood Park.

Both Pickering and Dolan are longer term absentees for Blackburn, and neither have featured since early January due to hamstring injuries.

Edun meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury in the goalless draw with Luton at the end of last month, that has left him wearing a protective boot.

Now it seems that those issues will keep that trio out of action, at least for the clash with Forest, with Mowbray wary of rushing players back from injury too soon.

Providing an update on those three ahead of the midweek clash with Forest, the Blackburn boss was quoted by the club’s official Twitter account as saying: “When they’ve been out for a while, we don’t expect them to be back straight away.

“Edun is still in a boot, Dolan and Pickering are training but haven’t done much over past few weeks, so still a bit early for them.”

Like those three, Gallagher also missed last Saturday’s defeat at Swansea, afte suffering a concussion in that draw with Luton.

However, it seems there is a possibility that the striker could at least feature in the matchday against Forest, with Mowbray revealing: “Sam has got a scan this afternoon. We won’t know much until the scan comes back. Wednesday might be a bit soon. If it’s positive he might be on the bench.”

Blackburn go into that game second in the Championship table, one point clear of third-placed Bournemouth, but having played two games more than the Cherries.

The Verdict

With just two wins from their last six league games, Blackburn’s push for promotion does seem to be stuttering slightly.

They were never going to maintain run of form they were in before then forever, something any side would struggle to do, but they will need to pick up more wins quickly to remain in top six contention.

That is something that injuries such as these are not going to help, since it puts more pressure on the players going out there week in week out, with little chance of a break due to this lack of cover.

However, if Rovers can hang in without those players for a few more weeks, having them back could soon be a major boost that puts them right back into the picture for a top two spot.