Tony Mowbray provides update on Blackburn Rovers duo ahead of Reading clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harry Pickering is unlikely to feature against Reading tomorrow, with Lewis Travis a major doubt as well.

The duo were both substituted in the midweek defeat at QPR, with midfielder Travis forced off after just 33 minutes. Meanwhile, Pickering, who has impressed since joining from Crewe, had to be replaced at half-time.

So, they were always going to face an uphill battle to feature against the Royals at Ewood Park and the boss gave the latest on the pair when speaking to the club’s media this morning.

“I don’t think Pickering will make it back for Saturday. Travis keeps telling me he’s well but we have to see as I know he will always put himself forward to play even if his body isn’t ready.”

Bradley Johnson and Joe Rothwell came on for the players against QPR, so the ex-West Brom chief does have options if he is forced to make changes to the XI.

Mowbray’s side are looking to end a four-game winless run when they face Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The verdict

These comments suggest Pickering and Travis don’t have serious problems, so that’s encouraging, but they will miss the full-back who seems set to miss out.

Mowbray’s update highlights Travis’ attitude and fans will know that he is someone who always wants to play, so that probably won’t come as a surprise!

But, the boss has to think about the season ahead, and he’s not going to take any risks at this stage of the season.

