Tony Mowbray provides transfer update over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed to the Lancashire Telegraph that the club do have a one year extension option on Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract.

The forward has now notched up an impressive 17 goals for his side this season and is said to be attracting widespread interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

It had previously been thought the Chile international was into the final year of his contract and as a result would be departing Ewood Park either in January or next summer.

However Mowbray has now seemingly confirmed that the club do indeed have an option to extend Brereton Diaz’s current deal by a further 12 months should they wish to do so:

“He’s not walking away for nothing in the summer.

“All of those things are really pertinent. How much do you pay Ben Brereton to keep him happy and stay at this club and keep the journey going? Or when does he cut off and say he’s not signing so you decide what you want to do?

“We’ve not reached that stage with him because he’s a brilliant kid, no ego, works really hard for the lads.”

The attacker was once again amongst the goals during the weekend just gone as his fine header earnt Rovers a 1-0 win on home turf in the Lancashire Derby as they saw off Preston North End.

That result means Blackburn are currently occupying fourth place ahead of the next round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of the Blackburn faithful who absolutely adore Brereton Diaz for the impact that he has this season.

His reputation has increased tenfold after featuring for Chile in the Copa America and it appears that it is only going to grow larger as time goes on.

There is no doubt that he will depart Ewood Park eventually but for now the club can rest safe in the knowledge that he won’t be leaving for nothing next summer.

As for the player, his main objective will be to get promoted this term before assessing his options with the Lancashire side.