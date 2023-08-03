Highlights Sunderland urgently needs to sign a new striker due to the injury and potential departure of Ross Stewart. Time is running out as the transfer window closes on September 1.

Manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that bids have been sent to potential signings, indicating that the club is actively seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

Hemir, a Portuguese teenager, was not initially brought in as a starting centre forward, but the current circumstances may require him to play a more significant role. However, Sunderland still needs additional help in the attacking department.

Tony Mowbray has offered an update on Sunderland’s attempts to sign a new striker.

The Black Cats have been linked with numerous new forwards this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options, having already signed Portuguese teenager Hemir.

An attempt to re-sign Ellis Simms did not go to plan, with the 22-year-old joining Coventry City in an £8 million deal.

The situation surrounding Ross Stewart has only strengthened the club’s need to bring in a new attacker.

Stewart is set to miss the start of the campaign, and could even depart the Stadium of Light before the summer window closes on 1 September.

The Scot has just one year remaining on his current contract, with Sunderland yet to come to terms on agreeing a new deal which could force their hand into selling their talisman.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Mowbray has revealed that the Championship side are still planning to add another forward to their ranks before the window closes.

The Sunderland boss has confirmed that bids have been sent to prospective new signings, claiming that a new addition could be on the horizon.

"We're hopefully close. We had a little meeting yesterday,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"I think we have bids in for footballers.

“It's not out of our hands because we are pushing hard to try and make sure we make additions to that part of the pitch.

"Hemir wasn't really brought as a number one centre forward, he was a project to nurture and grow and give him some game time.

“We're not expecting him to play 46 games.

"We hoped he might play 20 and someone else plays 25 and we might play two together sometimes, but as we sit here at the moment he has to try and play 46 games.

“That won't be the case I'm pretty sure.

"Before the window shuts we will have some help for him at that end of the pitch."

Sunderland may have to start the new season with an inexperienced 19-year-old leading the line in Hemir.

Mowbray’s side get their new term underway this weekend with a clash against the newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

This could be the first opportunity to showcase some of the club’s summer signings in a competitive fixture, including the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Nectarios Triantis.

How urgently do Sunderland need to reinforce in attack?

If Stewart agreed a new deal and was set to stay at Sunderland, then the Championship side would still likely need someone else to add some depth to the squad.

But the uncertainty and unavailability surrounding Stewart means that the club needs to act quickly to bring someone else in.

That uncertainty around the 27-year-old does make it difficult to judge how ambitious of a signing Sunderland should be going for, because signing a replacement or an understudy would require different factors.

Hemir is still adapting to English football, so it would be a big ask to have him lead the line against Ipswich, but the team has very few alternatives at the moment, with the only other real options being to move someone like Jack Clarke into a more central position.