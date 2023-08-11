Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed the club are not looking to sell striker Ross Stewart this summer and are willing to allow him to run down his contract.

Stewart has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing talks in recent months over a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on extension.

That has led to speculation that the club could look to cash in on him this summer and the 27-year-old has no shortage of suitors, with Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Luton Town and Rangers all said to be keen.

Stewart joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021 and he scored 26 goals in 53 games in all competitions to help the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season.

The Scotsman seamlessly made the step up to the Championship last season and despite missing large portions of the campaign through injury, he scored an impressive 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Stewart has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury and he is not expected to return until late September.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

With Stewart looking unlikely to commit his future to the Black Cats, they could lose the striker for free next summer, but Mowbray insists that the club are not concerned by that prospect.

"I genuinely don’t think the club are over-stressing on it," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"What did he cost? It certainly wasn’t millions and millions.

"I don’t think the club are over-stressing. They’re making him offers that they think are special in the context of where our football club is at the moment. We’re not just trying to give him a good contract – we’re trying to make it an incredibly good contract for him in terms of where he is, and our club is, at the moment.

"Hopefully, in a few years’ time, this club will be offering lots and lots more money to their best players because the club will have progressed and either got to the Premier League or be right on the cusp of that. But as the club is building from League One, you have to be careful.

"I think the club are quite comfortable with it. We’re disappointed that he hasn’t got a new three, four or five-year contract under his belt, but we’re just moving forward.

"You could say there will be implications if we don’t sell him – how much could we get for him, x amount of millions, we could invest that back into the team. Yes, and if there was a suitable bid that the club agreed with, that’s potentially what would happen.

"If the bid was derisory, then I’m sure we would rather have him scoring goals and helping us win football matches, and see where he could take us in the league.

"The boy’s in control of all these situations.

"He’s in the last year of his contract, and if we can’t meet the needs of what he wants, then he’ll let that contract run down.

"The club can then decide whether they want to sell him or keep him. Then you might have a situation that we’ve seen in football lots of times before (where he plays through the final year of his deal). Ben Brereton Diaz did it at Blackburn last season. He ran his contract right down, but still scored plenty of goals last season and was working hard and was his side’s main goal threat.

"If Ross Stewart decides he wants to try something different (next summer), then I think we all have to respect that and he will have honoured his contract. Hopefully, when he does play for us once he’s fit, he’s scoring goals and showing the world what a talent he is."

Should Sunderland cash in on Ross Stewart this summer?

In truth, Sunderland cannot afford to lose Stewart this summer.

Stewart's injury and the lack of alternative options meant that Mowbray was forced to play Luis Hemir Semedo up front in the opening day defeat to Ipswich Town on Sunday and while the 19-year-old is a player with huge potential, he struggled to make an impact against the Tractor Boys.

It would be incredibly difficult for the Black Cats to replace a player of Stewart's quality and they will be reluctant to sell him to a Championship promotion rival.

The situation could change if Sunderland bring in another striker, but they are far stronger with Stewart in the team, so it makes sense to keep hold of him, even if that means he departs for free next year.