Tony Mowbray provides promising Blackburn Rovers transfer update

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the Championship side will make their first signing of the transfer window tomorrow, with the 57-year-old also stating other deals are close to completion.

The Lancashire outfit have suffered a major blow this summer, with previous talisman Adam Armstrong making the move to Southampton earlier this week and leaving a huge void in their team.

24-year-old Armstrong scored an exceptional 28 goals in 40 league appearances last term, with former Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott also departing Ewood Park and returning to Anfield in the summer.

Between the duo, they produced 51 second-tier goalscoring contributions during the 2020/21 campaign, leaving Ben Brereton Diaz as the only man in Rovers’ front three from last season to remain at the club.

Although the Chilean managed to score the equaliser in a 1-1 away draw to Millwall yesterday afternoon, they will be reluctant to rely on the Chilean to be their main source of goals.

With this, manager Mowbray has called on all members of his team to get in and amongst the goals this term and will bear that in mind when recruiting additions between now and the end of the month.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra, who could potentially come in as a Harvey Elliott replacement, is expected to join on loan at the end of August despite returning to the south-coast for rehabilitation on his minor ankle injury.

And the Blackburn Rovers boss has hinted that several players will be arriving imminently at Ewood Park after the loss of their key man, saying: “Monday there is one coming in, he will have to sign his forms and have a medical but we will definitely have one in.

“We are pretty close with some others.

“Some of them are really young so here I am talking about looking to bring some experience in but the ones you can get from the clubs we’re loaning from we can’t get anywhere near.”

The Verdict:

After losing someone as key as Adam Armstrong, Blackburn fans will be delighted to see a number of signings make their way through the door in the next couple of weeks and after a slow start to the summer, they will probably be relieved more than anything else.

Their front line will be the main priority after seeing Armstrong and Elliott both leave Ewood Park in the last few months, but they may also want to find an experienced figure to replace Corry Evans in the middle of the park and strengthen several areas after struggling at times last season.

After losing six out of seven games between February and the start of March, Tony Mowbray looked like a defeated man but somehow managed to pull it back at the end of the season to secure a 15th-place finish.

To avoid going on runs like that again, squad depth will be key and they will be hoping to bring in as many players as possible to bolster their ranks for the campaign as they try to improve on last season.

A win and a draw in their opening two league games is a wonderful achievement for the Lancashire side considering their current situation – and with several additions between now and the end of August – a place in the top half certainly won’t be out of reach after looking like they were going to be in trouble earlier this summer.