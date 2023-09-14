Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray confirms Patrick Roberts will play this weekend after missing the previous match.

New signing Nazariy Rusyn is not yet available but looks promising, Mowbray urges patience and gives him time to settle.

Sunderland face a busy schedule ahead, Mowbray confident in his squad's depth and excited to see how new players adapt.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Patrick Roberts will be available to play this weekend, but they are still waiting to see if new signing Nazariy Rusyn can feature.

Sunderland prepare for QPR clash

It was a hectic summer window for the Black Cats, who had to deal with speculation around many of their key players.

Ross Stewart did eventually leave for Southampton, whilst there was talk that Jack Clarke and Roberts could also be on the move at different points.

With Amad Diallo having returned to Manchester United after a successful loan, the recruitment team were working hard to ensure Mowbray had a squad that is capable of challenging for the play-offs once again.

So, a flurry of new arrivals came in, with Mowbray having had the past 12 days to have worked with the majority of his squad.

Prior to the international break, the Wearside outfit produced their best performance of the season by a mile, as they thrashed promotion contenders Southampton 5-0.

Mowbray will want his side to build on that moving forward, starting with the trip to the capital this weekend.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray gave a mixed update on how the squad is looking ahead of the game, which includes fresh information on Roberts, who missed the win over Saints, and Rusyn, who was hoping to make his debut against the R’s.

“He's (Roberts) been training the last few days and he looks fine. You know my thoughts on Patrick, he's a special footballer. Mason (Burstow) is coming with us, he's fit.

“As I sit here right now, Naz (Rusyn) is not available. He might be tomorrow, I’m not sure, but he looks exciting. He looks fast and direct, but as any manager will tell you about a new signing, especially one who doesn’t speak the language, we just have to give him time. They have to be bedded in, and we shouldn’t be expecting too much, too early from a young lad who’s away from home.

“Let’s give him some time and be patient with him, but he looks a good footballer and, at some stage in the next couple of weeks, he’ll hopefully impact the games. We will be taking him to London with us, whether he gets his visa or not. It’s right that he comes with the team and is around the players. He’ll have to stand on a chair and sing a song for his initiation.”

What next for Sunderland?

All the focus is on the QPR game, but it kickstarts a busy period, with Sunderland set to play six games in the Championship before the next international break, which comes in mid-October.

Therefore, Mowbray will know he needs to manage his squad carefully, and he will be confident that he has enough options in the group to get through a busy period.

Having Roberts back will be a major boost, as he can make the difference at this level, and the fans will be intrigued to see how the likes of Burstow and Rusyn adapt to the team.