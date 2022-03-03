Tony Mowbray provides insight on Ben Brereton-Diaz’s injury recovery at Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray does not expect Ben Brereton-Diaz to feature for Chile in the upcoming international break.

However, the Rovers boss is optimistic that it will not be long after that, before the striker is back in action for the Championship club.

Brereton-Diaz has of course, been in outstanding form for club and country this season, scoring 23 goals in 38 games for Blackburn and Chile since the start of the campaign.

However, the 22-year-old has missed Rovers’ last two games due to an ankle injury he suffered in a goalless draw away at West Brom last month.

Now though, it appears Mowbray is optimistic about the striker’s recovery, even if he is not expecting him to feature in Chile’s crucial World Cup qualifiers with Brazil and Uruguay later this month.

Providing an update on Brereton-Diaz’s recovery ahead of his side’s trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Mowbray was quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph as saying: “It’s positive with Ben, all the signs are pretty good that he’s going to be back pretty soon as well.

“I know there’s a delegation from Chile arriving on Monday to talk to us, they’re pretty desperate for him to be involved in their international games against Brazil and Uruguay.

“Our medical department don’t suggest that’s going to happen but it won’t be too long after that which is why they’re coming, they probably don’t want to see him miss those games and then play the game after the international break.

“He won’t be long after that which is obviously good news for us because he is progressing pretty well.”

Thanks in no small part to the goals of Brereton-Diaz, Blackburn will go into that match at Craven Cottage fourth in the Championship table, just four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This does feel like rather welcome news from a Blackburn perspective.

There are still plenty of games for Rovers to play after the March international break, which could have a big say in whether or not the club secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Given the goals he is capable of getting for this side, having the Chile international back for those games will surely icrease Rovers’ chances of claiming some potentially vital positive results.

However, they will have to be wary over becoming embroiled in a club vs country row here, since Chile will of course want to use Brereton-Diaz themselves, something which could become an unwelcome distraction for those involved.