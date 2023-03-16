Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has offered a fitness update on Luke O'Nien after the midfielder picked up a knock during the Black Cats clash with Sheffield United last night.

The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Mowbray's side in controversial fashion, and it looked as though there could be further bad news late on when Luke O'Nien was forced off through injury.

Addressing the media after the match, Mowbray revealed that O'Nien would now be asssessed over the coming days to determine the severity of his issue.

"I don't know, it's a bit early," the Black Cats boss replied when asked for information on the midfielder's knock, via the Sunderland Echo.

"I think it was just a kick and a clash, and yet it is a bit concerning because Luke O'Nien isn't somebody who would be hobbling about or staying down from an injury, so we'll see over the next day or two.”

Following last night's defeat to Sheffield United, Sunderland sit 12th in the Championship standings.

With just nine matches left to play this season, the Black Cats are eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray's side welcome Luton Town to the Stadium of Light this weekend in what proves to be another tough Championship test.

The Verdict

Sunderland will no doubt be sweating over this one.

Luke O'Nien is an important player for this side, with his versatility and ability to play in a number of positions a very unique skill.

It is alarming to hear words such as 'it is concerning' come out of Tony Mowbray's mouth, but let's hope things are not as serious as they could be.

If it were to be another injury for Sunderland, O'Nien would join the likes of Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Aji Alese on the sidelines in what would be just the latest of a long line of injury blows this season.