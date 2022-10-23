Tony Mowbray provides injury update on Sunderland man who missed Burnley defeat

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray confirmed that injury kept Patrick Roberts out of the 4-2 defeat at home to Burnley yesterday, although he is confident the issue is not a serious one.

The exciting attacker has enjoyed a positive start to the season, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t involved against the Clarets.

With the Black Cats ready to embark on a fairly busy period ahead of the World Cup, losing the former Celtic man would be a blow, however Mowbray gave a positive update on the player as he explained Roberts’ absence when speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

“We don’t think it’s a serious problem. We’ll see how the week goes, he’s had a huge workload of late. He probably hasn’t played many three-game weeks, he’s picked up a knock in training and was uncomfortable.

“The decision was that we didn’t think it was worth losing potentially for eight to ten weeks. So we decided to give him a breather this week and give someone else an opportunity.”

The Wearside outfit are back in action next week when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that not having Roberts was a blow but to be fair to Sunderland they were dangerous in the final third and scoring two goals at home at this level should get you a point at least.

So, the problems yesterday were at the other end of the pitch but of course Mowbray will want Roberts back as soon as possible.

The injury situation at the club is a concern on the whole, so it will be a boost if Roberts, and others, can return ahead of the trip to Luton.

