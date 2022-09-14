Tony Mowbray provides injury update on influential Sunderland man

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Ellis Simms picked up a toe injury which forced him off in the 3-0 win at Reading.

With Ross Stewart out for a lengthy period after suffering a problem prior to the defeat at Middlesbrough earlier this month, the Everton loanee was the only natural number nine at the club.

So, it was a real worry for all connected to the Black Cats when Simms was replaced before the break against the Royals.

Whilst Mowbray’s side coped without him tonight, losing the 21-year-old would be a blow and Mowbray gave an update on the striker when speaking after the win to reporter James Hunter.

“It’s the joint of Ellis Simms’ big toe. It’s numb at the moment. I don’t think it’s broken. Whether he needs a scan, I don’t know. We’ll leave it to settle down overnight and then assess it.”

Elliott Embleton replaced Simms, with Patrick Roberts scoring twice and Jack Clarke netting to ensure Mowbray’s men got a fantastic three points to move into the play-off places.

The verdict

This is the major negative for Sunderland tonight on what was otherwise a fantastic win for Mowbray’s team.

The way they played without the striker offers hope moving forward, with the movement and interplay very impressive on occasions.

However, they will miss the physical presence that Simms or Stewart would provide and it’s going to give Mowbray a problem to sort, so he will be hoping that any scans do show that Simms hasn’t suffered a serious injury.

