Tony Mowbray provides important update on 29-y/o ahead of play-off push

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has provided an update on Lewis Holtby’s recovery from injury.

Holtby had originally been expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering knee injury in February.

However, due to recent events postponing football until the end of April at the earliest, and he could now feature when the season returns.

Arriving at Ewood Park last summer, Holtby had been a key member of Mowbray’s side up until his injury, making 18 league appearances for the club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray has given an update on the former Germany international’s current fitness.

“Lewis, by nature, is a happy-go-lucky lad, so it was a tough one for Lewis because he was finding some form. With the loss of Bradley, it catapulted him to be the man for the goals, and he scored a few for us.

“He got two at Sheffield Wednesday the week or so before his injury, so it was a shame for him and the team, because he filled the role with the quality that he brings. Whilst he works extremely hard, he also has that extra bit of quality that Dack brings.”

With the season now at a standstill, Blackburn sit tenth in the Championship table and a late push for a play-off place is very much on the agenda.

Take part in our latest Rovers quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 16 Who scored Blackburn's first goal of the 2004/05 season, in a 1-1 draw with West Brom? Craig Short Brett Emerton Paul Dickov Matt Jansen

Prior to the current break, Mowbray’s side lost 3-0 to Derby County, and he will be looking to improve form when football returns.

The Verdict:

Mowbray has done a good job for Blackburn this season and a play-off push would be a great way of rewarding consistent form.

A late play-off push is not impossible, but they were completely outclassed by Phillip Cocu’s Derby last time out, and the Rams are also looking to get in the top six.

They’ll be hoping that Holtby can return to action at the earliest of opportunities, as he’s already shown that he’s a player with real quality.