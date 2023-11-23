Highlights Dan Ballard has trained with the squad and may be available for Sunderland's upcoming game against Plymouth Argyle, alleviating concerns about his hamstring issue.



Ballard's return is a big boost for Sunderland, as his absence was felt in their previous game, and his performances have been key to their positive campaign so far.

Unfortunately, Dennis Cirkin is set for a short spell on the sidelines due to a muscle problem, and Jewison Bennette will also be missing the Plymouth fixture for unknown reasons.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Dan Ballard has trained ahead of the weekend trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Dan Ballard injury latest

The centre-back has been a key player for the Black Cats since he joined, so it was a concern for the Wearside outfit when Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s win over Denmark on Monday with a hamstring issue.

However, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray gave an update on the defender, who was working with the squad as they prepare for the game at Home Park.

“Dan Ballard trained with us today, so we'll just have to manage that. We'll see if there's any reaction tomorrow and whether he can come with us.”

How big a boost is this for Sunderland?

Ballard was actually suspended for Sunderland’s previous game prior to the international break, when they beat Birmingham City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

That shows Mowbray does have the depth to cope without the former Arsenal youngster, but there’s no denying that Ballard is very impressive at this level, so there will be real relief that he is back in the frame to play against Plymouth.

The 24-year-old has been key to Sunderland’s positive campaign so far, and you would expect him to come back into the XI, along with Luke O’Nien, who missed the Blues win as well, also through suspension.

Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt started last time out, and their performances offer encouragement that the duo are ready to make their mark at this level. However, O’Nien and Ballard are the more experienced pairing, and both have done very well, so it would be a huge surprise if they didn’t get the nod on Saturday.

Sunderland injury news

There was some bad news on the injury front though, as Mowbray told Chronicle Live that Dennis Cirkin is set for a short spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle problem, whilst Jewison Bennette is also missing the fixture at Plymouth.

“Dennis isn't fit, he hasn't been training this week. I'm not too sure how long Dennis will be out for at this stage, other than I know he isn't ready to train with us yet and he hasn't been training with us. I don't think it's any major injury, probably a few weeks [absence] with a muscle injury.

“There's no concern, he'll be fine and back with us in a few weeks. In the meantime, we'll have to find other solutions. Trai Hume thankfully came through his [international] games fine and Luke O'Nien, his suspension is over so he'll just keep rolling on.

“Jewison came back ill. He didn't train today and wasn't in the building today. Whether it is a virus, I don't know, but the doctor saw him and told him to stay at home. It might be that he is drained, a young guy travelling halfway around the world, training in a very different climate. He hasn't trained with us, though, so he won't be coming with us to Plymouth.”

What next for Sunderland?

The game at Plymouth is the first in what is a busy schedule leading into the New Year, and it’s a crucial period in the Championship as the promotion race starts to take shape.

Mowbray’s men are currently sixth in the table, although they’re only ahead of seventh-placed West Brom on goal difference.