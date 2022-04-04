Tony Mowbray provides fitness update on Blackburn Rovers first-team duo

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says full-backs Tayo Edun and Deyo Zeefuik could both be in contention for a return from injury against Blackpool on Saturday.

Mowbray has seen his side hampered by injuries in recent weeks, with Edun and Zeefuik among those that he has been forced to cope without, as his side have struggled to cling onto a play-off place in the Championship table.

Left-back Edun has not featured since suffering an ankle injury in the goalless draw away at Luton back at the end of January.

Did Blackburn sign these 26 players for a fee or on a free?

1 of 26 Tayo Edun? Fee Free

Meanwhile, Zeefuik, a January loan signing from Hertha Berlin, last appeared in a Rovers shirt in the defeat at Fulham in early March, when he was forced off early in the match with a calf injury.

But with Blackburn back in action at home to Blackpool on Saturday, it seems the duo could be in contention to feature in that Lancashire derby at Ewood Park.

Asked whether he could have any players back for that match in the wake of his side’s 2-2 draw with Coventry at the weekend, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “Maybe. I don’t know. We’ve got some big attacking players still unavailable. (Dilan) Markanday is still not availalbe. Zeefuik might be not too far away.

“Tayo Edun was with the squad today and didn’t make the 18 but there’s a few coming back and the options are looking a bit stronger and hopefully that’ll help us as we go into the last half a dozen games.”

Blackburn will go into that game sixth in the Championship table, one point clear of seventh placed Nottingham Forest, but having played three games more than Steve Cooper’s side.

The Verdict

It would be a big boost for Blackburn to have Zeefuik and Edun back for these final games of the season.

Injuries certainly don’t seem to have helped Rovers during this recent run that has put their play-off place under threat, with a lack of options leaving them exposed in certain areas.

The return of Zeefuik could give Blackburn a more solid alternative to Ryan Nyambe on the right, while Edun’s versatility could help them cope with other absences as well.

With other players such as top scorer Ben Brereton also making their way back from injury, there is reason for Blackburn to at least feel some sense of positivity heading into their final few games of the campaign.